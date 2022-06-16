Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Alzheimer’s advocates move one step closer to research diversity

A Hawaii native is sharing her mother’s story of living with Alzheimer’s to lawmakers on Capitol Hill to push for the ENACT Act.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “Alzheimer’s disease affects everybody, not just white people.” Alzheimer’s advocate, Amy Truong, said. She knows that firsthand. Her mother, an Asian American, was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s 14 years ago.

Truong started volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association, and noticed she was one of just a few non-white advocates. She explained that diversity is also lacking in Alzheimer’s studies.

“For Native Hawaiians, for Asian Americans, and for Native Americans, there’s actually not enough data at all to even come to a conclusion,” Truong said.

Truong is taking her concerns to Washington: she’s meeting with lawmakers from her state of Hawaii about the ENACT Act. If passed, the bill would require increased participation of underrepresented populations in research and clinical trials for Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

Sen. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M) co-sponsored the legislation, which has broad bipartisan support.

“Alzheimer’s doesn’t care how you’ve registered to vote,” Lujan said. “This is an issue affecting all of America.”

Dr. Christina Prather from George Washington University’s Institute for Brain Health and Dementia believes expanding these studies can help medical professionals improve diagnoses for minority patients.

“When we are better able to engage with people who are traditionally underrepresented, it means earlier connection to care and services,” said Dr. Prather.

Sen. Lujan said he does not know yet when the bill might see a vote, but hopes to attach it to the next package of health legislation moving through Congress.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Woodruff, 35, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with robbery first.
Man in custody after Poplar Bluff bank robbery left stolen cash blowing all over highway
The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in this file...
Fed attacks inflation with its largest rate hike since 1994

Latest News

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker answers questions about the possibility of a presidential run on June...
‘I love the job that I have’: Pritzker addresses speculation about presidential run
Ellis and Windhorst competing for the new 117 District in Illinois.
Preview of the Ill. 117th District State Representative race
Elkmont Campground officials advise using storing food and even water properly to help keep...
Campers use caution following Elkmont Campground bear attack
Missouri passed a law last June that prohibits state and local police officers from enforcing...
Proposed bipartisan gun safety measures could test Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act
Proposed bipartisan gun safety measures could test Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act