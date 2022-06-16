Heartland Votes
Advertisement

5 people hurt in Kentucky gas explosion

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were...
According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were drilling for gas in Clinton County when they experienced some sort of ignition, causing an explosion.(Source: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Five people were hurt in an explosion in Kentucky Thursday afternoon.

According to the Clinton County emergency manager, workers with a building company were drilling for gas in Clinton County when they experienced some sort of ignition, causing an explosion.

We’re told three people were airlifted to hospitals with burns. Two other people were treated at local facilities.

The emergency manager did not have any additional information.

This is a developing story.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Woodruff, 35, of Poplar Bluff, was charged with robbery first.
Man in custody after Poplar Bluff bank robbery left stolen cash blowing all over highway
The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Cape Girardeau mom wants justice for her son and nephew after a shooting

Latest News

Gentry Heiple worked with Senator Dale Fowler to establish the eastern milk snake as the state...
Gov. Pritzker designates official snake of Illinois with help from Carterville student
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Troopers and detectives responded to the 2000 block of South Road in Cadiz where they found a...
Death investigation underway in Trigg Co.
Authorities say they discovered and seized child pornography and a cellphone during the search.
Poplar Bluff man arrested for allegedly promoting child pornography
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: Loans, grants could help with rising college costs