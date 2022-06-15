Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The name of the man killed in May at the District Apartments has been identified.

Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan identified the victim as 23-year-old Jamarquay Clemons, who has ties to both Cape Girardeau and Sikeston.

Clemons was shot and killed on May 23. A second man was injured in the shooting and remains in the hospital.

One man is in custody and police say they are identifying possible persons of interest in the case.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.