Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May

The victim in a deadly shooting at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May has been identified.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The name of the man killed in May at the District Apartments has been identified.

Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan identified the victim as 23-year-old Jamarquay Clemons, who has ties to both Cape Girardeau and Sikeston.

Clemons was shot and killed on May 23. A second man was injured in the shooting and remains in the hospital.

One man is in custody and police say they are identifying possible persons of interest in the case.

