Heartland Votes
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment

The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like Fair Time.”(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO District Fair announced its grandstand lineup.

The fair kicks off September 10-17 at the fairgrounds. The 2022 theme is “No Time like Fair Time.”

According to fair organizers, it will feature national acts including Christian artist “Cain” on Sept. 13, “The Steel Woods and Casey Donahew” on Sept. 14 and “Blues Traveler” on Sept. 15.

Heartland Idol will be on Sept. 12.

New this year, there will be two nights of Demo Derby by Thunder Valley and Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Western Series will bring the big smoke on Friday, Sept. 16.

Mouser Steel Supply Barrel Racing Extravaganza will be on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The annual fair parade will be Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9:30 a.m. at Capaha Park.

The fair will also include carnival rides, a ferris wheel and carousel.

Tickets will be available online at semofair.com and the fair ticket office starting on July 21.

Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site

