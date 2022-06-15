Preview of the Ill. 117th District State Representative race

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) -Two candidates will be on the ballot for a state house seat in southern Illinois when voters head to the poll for the GOP primary.

Patrick Windhorst, the incumbent, faces a challenge from Ron Ellis, a former Williamson County commissioner.

Colin Baillie sat down with both candidates to ask about their positions some key issues.

We start with one of the most pressing issues facing the country and Illinois, gun violence.

“We have some of the most stringent ref flag laws in the country,” said Current 118 State Representative Patrick Windhorst.

Windhorst is a former prosecutor in Massac County. I asked him if courts should be permitted to temporarily take firearms from persons who may present a danger.

“An important thing for me is that we need to make sure that people’s rights are protected and that they have a due process to have their right to a notice and a hearing if they’re accused of someone that is subject to one or those laws,” said Windhorst.

His challenger is Ron Ellis, a former Williamson county commissioner.

“If a judge is going to determine whether an individual could own guns or not, I have a real problem with that,” said Ellis.

I asked their stance on abortion, which is Legal in Illinois. But a Supreme Court ruling could allow states to ban or limit abortions.

“I’m pro-life, I believe that a right to life should be protected in the law for unborn children,” said Windhorst.

Ellis shares his stance on this issue.

“Abortion is murder, I think it’s a intracity that we have the state of Illinois, if you want to have an abortion in the state of Illinois, you can come here from California we’ll pay for it. You can come from New York, we will pay for it. That’s wrong, that is absolutely wrong,” said Ellis.

Both Ellis and Windhorst share similar thoughts regarding economic issues in the district.

“Jobs, jobs and more jobs. We have a tremendous lack of opportunity in southern Illinois,” said Ellis.

And Windhorst is concerned about younger citizens leaving Illinois.

“As a state, we need to make our state and region more competitive with surrounding states so that way people are staying here, young families are staying here and people actually moving back who have moved away,” said Windhorst.

The election is set for June 28.

