Heartland Votes
Advertisement

New Flock cameras helping Lexington police solve crimes

(Flock Safety)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s new Flock camera system is helping police solve crimes.

Back in April, police told us 25 Flock cameras were being placed around the city.

Flock Safety, the company that creates the cameras, says the devices have helped police find stolen vehicles, find missing people and assist in nearly a dozen investigations.

WKYT Investigates | How do license plate readers work?

The company reports that from March 22 to May 25, Flock cameras helped Lexington Police recover 26 stolen vehicles, locate two missing people, further 10 investigations and locate a suspect in a discarded dog case.

The cameras work by reading the license plates of vehicles passing by. The urban-county council recently passed Mayor Linda Gorton’s budget which included $275,000 for 75 more flock cameras.

Several community organizations have been upset that law enforcement refuses to publicize the locations of these devices.

In the past, Mayor Gorton has emphasized the Flock cameras will not be used to monitor people.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Bradley Mitchell, 30, of Dexter, was charged with two counts of first-degree arson.
Dexter man charged with arson
The workers harvested watermelons and cotton in Kennett. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.
A viewer sent us video of a helicopter landing at the scene.
Crews respond to crash on Route 3 near Grand Tower
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site

Latest News

Drivers are reminded to be on alert as contractor crews begin litter pickup and mowing along...
KYTC: Drivers should be alert for mowing crews working along I-24
The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
Happy National Nature Photography Day!
Capturing the best photos with a camera or smartphone
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/15
The Breakfast Show TOO headlines 6/15