Mineral Area College to offer associates degree from Cape Girardeau campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Student will have more choices to get a higher education degree in southeast Missouri without leaving home.

A decision on Wednesday, June 15 by the Missouri Coordinating Board of Higher Education allows the Mineral Area College to offer an associates degree from a campus in Cape Girardeau.

The campus will be on the grounds of the Cape College Center next to Cape High School.

Students will be able to earn Associate of Arts Degree.

The school will accept the A+ program scholarship money, which would help cover tuition.

“This is a great opportunity for our students locally because some of our student don’t have the opportunity to travel to get an associate’s degree or use those A+ dollars and that was the main reason for us to get a junior college for us, here locally, in Cape Girardeau,” Dr. Howard Benyon, deputy superintendent at CGPS, said.

The campus will open for the fall semester.

Dr. Benyon said the school can help local employers needing workers with a two-year degree.

