Marion man arrested in Carbondale on gun charges

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man was arrested in Carbondale on gun charges.

Darius F. Estes, 34, of Marion, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of weapons by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and being an armed habitual offender.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane around 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14 for a report of a man in a parked car with a handgun.

Officers found the man, later identified as Estes, as well as a gun in the vehicle that was reported stolen in Murphysboro.

Estes was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

