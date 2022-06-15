Heartland Votes
KYTC: Drivers should be alert for mowing crews working along I-24

Drivers are reminded to be on alert as contractor crews begin litter pickup and mowing along...
Drivers are reminded to be on alert as contractor crews begin litter pickup and mowing along Interstate 24 through Kentucky.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Drivers are reminded to be on alert as contractor crews begin litter pickup and mowing along Interstate 24 through Kentucky.

The contractor started along I-24 near the end of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge and is working eastward toward the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the contractor finished work in McCracken County and has moved beyond Exit 16. Mowers are expected to work westward alongside I-24 in Marshall and Livingston County on Wednesday, June 15.

Be aware, mowers will be out working anytime weather conditions allow during daylight hours for the next few weeks.

Mowing zones will be marked by appropriate signage and should be treated with the same respect and caution as other work zones. Drivers are urged to reduce their speed and be alert for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles.

As a reminder, KYTC says political signs and other advertising are not allowed along state right-of-way and should be removed. Yard signs and other advertising signs create both an obstacle and a safety hazard for mowing crews and drivers.

They say signs of any kind placed on highway right-of-way will be removed by state or contract personnel as appropriate.

KYTC District 1 is responsible for 2,835 miles of highway in Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton counties.

