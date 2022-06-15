The Heat Continues To Take Over

Still mild but a few degrees cooler this morning for some locations in the mid to upper 70s. Sunny skies take over again today with above average temperatures that will warm close to the upper 90s again. We will notice an increase in dew points early making it feel more uncomfortable during the early afternoon then dew points slowly dropping further into the day where it may feel slightly better. Heat index values will still range up to 106F.

Excessive heat warnings will continue into Thursday as high heat and moisture will continue to push heat index values into the triple digits. As a frontal boundary will be close to the Heartland early Thursday, isolated storms are possible in our northwestern counties. Due to the timing of the front, we may see a few storms possible Friday.

A slight cool down and less humid days will arrive by the weekend before another round of high heat and humidity arrives by next week.

-Lisa

