Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker signs legislation guaranteeing coverage for glucose monitors

This legislation is to ensure that at-risk Illinoisans can’t be denied coverage they need to...
This legislation is to ensure that at-risk Illinoisans can’t be denied coverage they need to stay healthy and prevent further medical complications.(Pixabay)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Gov. JB Pritzker signed new legislation today that would require insurance and managed health plans to provide coverage for continuous glucose monitors, an essential tool for diabetes care.

According to a release rom the governor’s office, SB2969 expand safe and affordable treatment options for thousands of Illinoisans.

For patients with type I and II diabetes, Gov. Pritzker says continuous glucose monitors are essential devices because they maintain safe blood sugar levels and prevent the need for emergency medical care.

“No one, regardless of their socioeconomic status or insurance coverage, should go without the care they require,” said Governor Pritzker. “But for too long, diabetics have had to make the impossible choice between obtaining this necessary medical equipment or putting food on the table. That is an unacceptable burden to ask diabetics to bear, and this legislation will ensure insurance companies support these essential devices and those that use them.”

Gov. Pritzker says over 1.3 million Illinoisans suffer from diabetes.

The glucose monitors help track blood sugar throughout the day, allowing up-to-the-minute data for patients to use when assessing diet or the need for insulin.

Gov. Pritzker’s office says failure to treat elevated or decreased blood sugar levels can result in serious illness for patients that often requires expensive emergency care and hospitalization.

This legislation is to ensure that at-risk Illinoisans can’t be denied coverage they need to stay healthy and prevent further medical complications.

“No one should have to worry about how they will access quality healthcare or the medicine they need to be well,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton.By signing this legislation, Illinois honors its promise of putting resources and policies in place that benefit the health and welfare of residents throughout the state.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
A suspect is in custody after a bank robbery Wednesday morning, June 15.
Man in custody after Poplar Bluff bank robbery left stolen cash blowing all over highway
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau Public Library opened it's doors on June 15, 1922.
Cape Girardeau Public Library to turn 100 years old on Wednesday
We discuss the markets, changes in eminent domain law, the Missouri State Fair and the farm bill.
By The Bushel 6/15/22
The DOE appointed five new members to the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory...
DOE appoints 5 new members, reappoints 2 to Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant board
The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 26 to September 5.
Du Quoin State Fair celebrating 100th anniversary with $100K standardbred purse