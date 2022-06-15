Gov. Pritzker signs legislation guaranteeing coverage for glucose monitors

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Gov. JB Pritzker signed new legislation today that would require insurance and managed health plans to provide coverage for continuous glucose monitors, an essential tool for diabetes care.

According to a release rom the governor’s office, SB2969 expand safe and affordable treatment options for thousands of Illinoisans.

For patients with type I and II diabetes, Gov. Pritzker says continuous glucose monitors are essential devices because they maintain safe blood sugar levels and prevent the need for emergency medical care.

“No one, regardless of their socioeconomic status or insurance coverage, should go without the care they require,” said Governor Pritzker. “But for too long, diabetics have had to make the impossible choice between obtaining this necessary medical equipment or putting food on the table. That is an unacceptable burden to ask diabetics to bear, and this legislation will ensure insurance companies support these essential devices and those that use them.”

Gov. Pritzker says over 1.3 million Illinoisans suffer from diabetes.

The glucose monitors help track blood sugar throughout the day, allowing up-to-the-minute data for patients to use when assessing diet or the need for insulin.

Gov. Pritzker’s office says failure to treat elevated or decreased blood sugar levels can result in serious illness for patients that often requires expensive emergency care and hospitalization.

This legislation is to ensure that at-risk Illinoisans can’t be denied coverage they need to stay healthy and prevent further medical complications.

“No one should have to worry about how they will access quality healthcare or the medicine they need to be well,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “By signing this legislation, Illinois honors its promise of putting resources and policies in place that benefit the health and welfare of residents throughout the state.”

