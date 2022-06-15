Heartland Votes
Franklin Co. man charged with failure to register as sex offender

Clint Jesse Mueller was charged with failure to register as a sex offender.
Clint Jesse Mueller was charged with failure to register as a sex offender.(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Clint Jesse Mueller was charged with three counts of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender in accordance with the requirements of the Child Sex Offender Registration Act.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Mueller was arrested on Tuesday, June 14 as the result of a joint investigation with the Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Unit.

He is currently being held in the Franklin County Jail.

