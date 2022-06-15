First Alert: Excessive heat warning extended through Thursday

(KFVS) - Extreme heat continues to stick around for at least two more days.

An excessive heat warning has been extended through late Thursday evening for much of the Heartland. Heat index values will be in the triple digits. The warning could again be extended through Friday.

Highs today will be in the upper 90s with the heat index values of 102 to 107 degrees.

Skies will be sunny.

A front approaching the Heartland early Thursday could bring a few isolated storms in our northwestern counties.

There could even be a few storms on Friday.

The front could cool temperatures slightly by the weekend, but it will still be above average.

Another round of heat and humidity arrives by next week.

