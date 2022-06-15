Heartland Votes
Excessive heat warning extended through tomorrow.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. The heat continues across the Heartland as we saw another afternoon of record highs in a few area. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and very warm temperatures. Readings will fall through the 80s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and hot again. Highs will reach the upper 90s to near 100 degrees with the heat index approaching 105 degrees.

There is a small chance we could see a few storms early Friday and a complex develops to our north and heads towards the Heartland. These storms will likely be weakening so there is some question as to how far south these storms will go. A cold front will move through the Heartland late Friday producing a few isolated thunderstorms. Behind this front we will be slightly cooler for the weekend.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Excessive heat continues, but a few storm chances possible too Thursday into Friday