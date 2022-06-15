Excessive heat continues, but a few storm chances possible too Thursday into Friday

Heat index values will hang in the triple digits again this afternoon and during the early evening hours. Tonight will be mainly dry with highs only dropping into the mid to upper 70s. Thursday there is a small chance for a few strong to severe storms in our northern counties. If these storms sneak into our northern counties in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri, there is a chance for a damaging wind gusts and isolated hail. Much of the Heartland will remain dry and very hot and humid again on Thursday. Friday there is a slightly higher threat for storms, but they will still remain scattered. Once again, the northern half of the Heartland has the best chance for morning storms on Friday. Father’s day weekend look to bring a little relief from the extreme heat, highs will drop back into the lower 90s.

