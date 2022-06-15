DOE appoints 5 new members, reappoints 2 to Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant board

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Energy announced the appointment of five new members to the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory Board.

According to a release from DOE, the following people were appointed to the board:

William R. “Billy Bob” Clark is an operator with Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership and has been chosen as the representative for the United Steel Workers Union

Hannah Chretien is an economic developer and chamber of commerce director in Ballard County, Ky.

Myron Wessel is a senior process engineer working at the Honeywell facility in Metropolis, Ill.

Riley Beth Willett is the public health director at the Graves County Health Department

Elizabeth Wilson is a loans servicing relief specialist at Paducah Bank

They say two reappointed members will continue their service for the next two years:

Clinton Combs is an insurance agent with Peel and Holland Insurance in Benton, Ky.

Frances L. Johnson is a retired vice president of Governmental Affairs for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and the executive director of the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance

The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory Board is a federally, chartered board to provide advice to DOE concerning environmental remediation and future use of the Paducah site.

The CAB is comprised of up to 15 people from McCracken, Graves, Ballard and Marshall Counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois.

The board meets the third Thursday of most months at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the public meeting attendance is virtual. You can find more information on the meetings online.

