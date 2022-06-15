Heartland Votes
Advertisement

DOE appoints 5 new members, reappoints 2 to Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant board

The DOE appointed five new members to the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory...
The DOE appointed five new members to the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory Board. From left: William R. "Billy Bob" Clark, Hannah Chretien, Myron Wessel, Riley Beth Willett and Elizabeth Wilson.(U.S. Department of Energy)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Energy announced the appointment of five new members to the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory Board.

According to a release from DOE, the following people were appointed to the board:

  • William R. “Billy Bob” Clark is an operator with Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership and has been chosen as the representative for the United Steel Workers Union
  • Hannah Chretien is an economic developer and chamber of commerce director in Ballard County, Ky.
  • Myron Wessel is a senior process engineer working at the Honeywell facility in Metropolis, Ill.
  • Riley Beth Willett is the public health director at the Graves County Health Department
  • Elizabeth Wilson is a loans servicing relief specialist at Paducah Bank

They say two reappointed members will continue their service for the next two years:

  • Clinton Combs is an insurance agent with Peel and Holland Insurance in Benton, Ky.
  • Frances L. Johnson is a retired vice president of Governmental Affairs for the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce and the executive director of the West Kentucky Regional Chamber Alliance

The Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant Citizens Advisory Board is a federally, chartered board to provide advice to DOE concerning environmental remediation and future use of the Paducah site.

The CAB is comprised of up to 15 people from McCracken, Graves, Ballard and Marshall Counties in Kentucky and Massac County in Illinois.

The board meets the third Thursday of most months at 6 p.m. Due to COVID-19, the public meeting attendance is virtual. You can find more information on the meetings online.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
The 2022 Southeast Missouri District Fair will be September 10-17 with the theme “No Time like...
SEMO District Fair announces grandstand entertainment
A suspect is in custody after a bank robbery Wednesday morning, June 15.
Man in custody after Poplar Bluff bank robbery left stolen cash blowing all over highway
Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another...
Coroner identifies man killed in shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex in May
Generic.
Missouri man indicted for illegally excavating Native American site

Latest News

This legislation is to ensure that at-risk Illinoisans can’t be denied coverage they need to...
Gov. Pritzker signs legislation guaranteeing coverage for glucose monitors
The Cape Girardeau Public Library opened it's doors on June 15, 1922.
Cape Girardeau Public Library to turn 100 years old on Wednesday
We discuss the markets, changes in eminent domain law, the Missouri State Fair and the farm bill.
By The Bushel 6/15/22
The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 26 to September 5.
Du Quoin State Fair celebrating 100th anniversary with $100K standardbred purse