Crews respond to overnight apartment fire

Cape Girardeau firefighters quickly battled a fire in the bedroom of an apartment around 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 15.(KSLA News 12)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A late night fire damages an apartment in Cape Girardeau.

Crews were called to the 1900 block of Delwin Street shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 to a report of smoke in an apartment.

When firefighters arrived, no smoke or flames were showing from the outside, but when they entered the unit there was heavy smoke.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, smoke was coming from a fire in a bedroom.

Crews were able to put out the fire within 5 minutes.

No one was hurt.

Firefighters say the bedroom has extensive damage and the rest of the apartment has smoke and heat damage throughout. An apartment below this unit also has water damage.

The fire department estimates damages at $60,000.

