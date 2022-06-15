Heartland Votes
Cooling centers help people beat the heat

With temperatures as high as they are across the Heartland, communities have responded by helping those that need a break from the hot weather.
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Cape Girardeau, like many cities, are opening up cooling shelters for people to get out of the heat.

The Osage Centre and Shawnee Park Center are facilities where someone can come in, enjoy the cool air and enjoy a glass of ice water.

“Not everybody has a place to go during the day or with the heat the way it is. Sometimes their own homes or apartments can’t quite keep up and so they may not be able to stay with friends or people that they know, relatives, so we offer at least a place to come during the hottest part of the day or the major heat of the day,” Cape Parks and Rec. Assistant Rec. Division Manager Dianne Lawrence said.

Lawrence also says they can further help someone by connecting them with community resources with other ways to keep cool.

