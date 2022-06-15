Cape Girardeau mom wants justice for her son and nephew after a shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Girardeau mom wants justice after a shooting that happened last month claimed the life of her nephew and left her son seriously injured.

According to police, one man is in custody, but no one faces charges in the deadly shooting itself.

“Somethings gotta be done. Not just for my kids. There are so many other people out there that are going through the same thing,” said Charlene Huff, the mother and aunt of the victims.

Huff is in St. Louis at a hospital with her son, Thomas Batchelor. Batchelor is recovering after Huff said someone shot him multiple times during an incident at the District Apartments in Cape Girardeau on May 23.

“He has been fighting so hard, and he has just been tormented through the process mentally, and it’s heartbreaking to watch,” she said.

According to Huff, her nephew, Jamarquay Clemons, died after the same shooting. Huff said she wants answers and so do Cape Girardeau police.

“If there is anyone around that knows anything or saw anything, we just ask them to come speak with us as soon as they can. The more information we get, the faster we get it, is the quickest way for us to get a resolution to this case,” said Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Hezekiah Cain is behind bars on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence, but according to officials, no one faces charges directly related to the deadly shooting itself.

“Well they’ve been talking to, I don’t know how they want to classify them, but there are other people that they’ve been in contact with,” said Cpl. Droege.

As the investigation continues, Huff has feelings of sadness and anger from her son’s bedside. She wants someone to be held responsible.

“Until you’re the one going through it, you don’t realize what it’s like to try and get help for your kid or to watch your kid go through this or to put your baby in the ground and close the casket. Until you go through it, you don’t know,” said Huff.

According to Huff, Thursday would have been her nephew’s 23rd birthday.

