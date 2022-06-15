Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Authorities capture final Barry County Jail escapee in Texas

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Texas authorities have arrested the third and final escapee from the Barry County Jail.

Law enforcement captured Lance Justin Stephens in the San Antonio area Tuesday.

Greene County deputies captured Matthew Allen Crawford in a Springfield neighborhood on Monday evening. Police in Mills, Wyoming, captured Christopher Blevins on June 7. Officers arrested him after a short pursuit in a stolen truck.

Investigators say the three men cut a hole in the ceiling and entered a water heater storage area on June 2. They broke an exit door. Investigators say the men stole a truck and abandoned it near Salina, Kan. Sheriff Boyd believed that the three went their separate ways early in the search.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Bradley Mitchell, 30, of Dexter, was charged with two counts of first-degree arson.
Dexter man charged with arson
The workers harvested watermelons and cotton in Kennett. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools are looking to fill more than 20 teacher assistant positions, a...
Cape Schools among many looking to fill multiple positions
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Franklin County EMA Director urging people to take caution in this excessive heat wave.
Franklin County EMA Director urging people to take caution in this excessive heat wave
Before you go for your walk with your dog in the heat, you may want to take some precautions.
Keeping pets safe in the heat
The Cape Girardeau Public Library opened it's doors on June 15, 1922.
Cape Girardeau Public Library to turn 100 years old on Wednesday
Crews fixed a portion of Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau after it buckled under the...
Streets start to buckle under extreme heat in Heartland