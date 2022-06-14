Youth Catch and Release event in Cape Girardeau moved to new location this year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Youth Catch and Release event will be at Cape County Park North this year.

According to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, the event was moved due to the Capaha Pond improvement project.

Bring your own poles and bait for a free day of fishing on Saturday, June 18.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the event lasts through 10:45 a.m.

The Jaycees will provide lunch.

Who is EXCITED for Youth Catch and Release this Saturday??? We sure are!🐟🎣 Please be sure to note this year's NEW LOCATION! Posted by Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

