Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Youth Catch and Release event in Cape Girardeau moved to new location this year

Bring your own poles and bait for a free day of fishing on Saturday, June 18 at Cape County...
Bring your own poles and bait for a free day of fishing on Saturday, June 18 at Cape County Park North.(Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Youth Catch and Release event will be at Cape County Park North this year.

According to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, the event was moved due to the Capaha Pond improvement project.

Bring your own poles and bait for a free day of fishing on Saturday, June 18.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the event lasts through 10:45 a.m.

The Jaycees will provide lunch.

Who is EXCITED for Youth Catch and Release this Saturday??? We sure are!🐟🎣 Please be sure to note this year's NEW LOCATION!

Posted by Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The workers harvested watermelons and cotton in Kennett. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.
According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a woman was found lying on the ground...
Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
Several people were injured in a chain-reaction crash in Dunklin County Friday night, June 10.
5-injured in multi-vehicle crash
Garret Garland(left) and Mitchell Wagner were charged with criminal conspiracy to riot near an...
Missouri man, Illinois man among those charged with criminal conspiracy near Idaho Pride Parade

Latest News

Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah is in need of hospice volunteers.
Heartland hospital in need of hospice volunteers
SEMO Electric representatives provide tips you can utilize to help keep your summer energy...
Tips on how to stay cool and avoid electric bill shock this summer
The Great Outdoors with Lisa Michaels 6/14
The Great Outdoors with Lisa Michaels 6/14
City of Jackson electric customers are being asked to conserve energy during this week’s...
City of Jackson electric customers asked to conserve energy