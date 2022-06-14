Streets start to buckle under extreme heat in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - This week we are feeling the full effects of summer as we are reaching temperatures in the upper 90s and possibly triple digits.

The roads we drive on are feeling the effects of the high heat as well. We have already seen the pavement buckle in areas.

There are several roads impacted just in Cape Girardeau. Road crews are busy fixing the pavement where it gave way but more is expected as the high temperatures continue.

“We’ve had three or four places in the last couple of days that have buckled and it’s because of the heat and the moisture in the ground with this excessive heat,” Cape Girardeau Public Works Director Stan Polivick said. “The roadways respond, the concrete expands and there’s enough moisture in the ground that it’s building up some pressure as well.”

Polivick said these buckles demand their attention and crews fix them as soon as possible.

“We’ve got to give them priority because pedestrians on bicycles, walking, motor vehicles in the roadways, if these buckles get big enough, the vehicles it might cause some damage,” Polivick said.

Some buckled areas require more work than others.

“Sometimes we can just grind them down,” Polivick said. “We’ve got some equipment that just grinds the pavement. If it’s only a 2- or 3-inch buckle we can just grind it down. One of the locations today, we’re actually removing a section of concrete. It’s steep enough that we wanted to get that done. The grind just wasn’t going to fix that one.”

Polivick said if you come across a buckle in the roadway to call your local public works or highway department to alert them.

