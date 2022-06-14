Staying safe while working in extreme heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With temperatures feeling like triple digits this week, it’s best to stay inside when you can, but that is not always easy.

Some lines of work, you simply do not have no choice.

This is the case for Josh Harmon. He has no problem working in the heat. His landscaping crew at ProMow Lawn Service works 10 to 12 hours a day.

“You know it’s gotta be done either way,” said Harmon. “We have so many yards we have to do in a week so we have so many we can do in a day, so just make sure we can do our job efficiently, just get through it, just gotta keep goin.”

His crew does start early to avoid the hottest time of day.

Adjusting work schedules is just one way to beat the heat and avoid getting sick.

Southern Illinois Healthcare Emergency Room Physician Dr. Michael Chipman explains what kind of effect the extreme heat can have on your body.

“When you think about it, It acts like a convection oven,” said Dr. Chipman. “A lot of steam circulating around. The hotter it is the more humid it is, it dries you out without you realizing it.”

Chipman says the heat can do all sorts of bad things to your body. You may get a headache, feel tired or dizzy, or even worse.

“You start to sweat and then what gets worse you stop sweating and that’s really the danger time because you’re starting to cook,” explains Chipman.

Harmon says he has his own tricks to keep cool.

“We get Gatorades and ice and we got a cooler on the back of the truck, and we make frequent stops for drinks, Gatorade, Powerade, Body Armours, whatever’s gonna keep me hydrated,” says Harmon.

He also offers advice this to anyone else working outdoors: “Drink a lot of water, stay hydrated, find the shade.”

