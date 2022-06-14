Heartland Votes
St. Louis man sentenced to prison after selling fatal fentanyl dose

Prosecutors outside of Markquis Bryant's home in 2020.
Prosecutors outside of Markquis Bryant's home in 2020.(US DOJ)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – A St. Louis man was sentenced to prison in relation to a 2020 death.

Markquis Bryant was accused of selling a fatal fentanyl dose to a man on March 6, 2020. The man was later found dead by his dad inside his home.

Court records state Florissant officers determined Bryant sold the fatal dose. They then conducted an undercover operation to purchase fentanyl from Bryant at his home on Queens Avenue. On March 26, 2020 investigators reportedly found five guns, heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and paraphernalia consistent with drug sales while executing a federal search warrant.

In February, Bryant pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance. He was sentenced Tuesday to 17 years in prison by U.S. District Judge John A. Ross.

