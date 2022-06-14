Sheriff: Murray man dies in crash after speeding, avoiding traffic stop

Heartland Votes
A Murray man died in a crash while avoiding a traffic stop, the sheriff says.(WAFF)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Murray man died in a crash while avoiding a traffic stop, the sheriff says.

According to a release from the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a red vehicle around 11 p.m. on June 13 going westbound on Highway 80 at a high rate of speed.

The deputy turned on his emergency equipment and tried to pull the car over. They said the car stopped at the traffic signal at U.S. 641 North and Poor Farm Road before making a turn onto Poor Farm Road and accelerating to a high rate of speed.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy tried to catch up to the vehicle and saw it disregard the stop sign at the intersection of Poor Farm and Brinn Roads. It then became airborne, at which time the driver lost control and the vehicle left the road, hitting a tree on its driver’s side.

The deputy requested EMS.

The driver, identified as 56-year-old Phillip Croom, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county coroner.

The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Murray Calloway County EMS, Calloway County Fire/Rescue and the Calloway County Coroner’s Office.

