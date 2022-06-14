Heartland Votes
Relay for Life of Jackson Co. Murphysboro raises more than $55K

The Relay for Life of Jackson County Murphysboro raised more than $55,000 during its 2022 season.
The Relay for Life of Jackson County Murphysboro raised more than $55,000 during its 2022 season.(American Cancer Society)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Relay for Life event in southern Illinois raised more than $55,000.

The local teams and community members gathered at the American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Jackson County Murphysboro event on June 3 at Brews Brothers Taproom block party.

They surpassed this year’s fundraising goal of $50,000.

The money raised will support the American Cancer Society to provide free information and support for people with cancer and fund cancer research.

“It was inspirational to see people from all parts of our community come out to support us and help save lives from cancer,” said Paula Maloney, Relay For Life event lead. “Together, we celebrated those surviving cancer, remembered loved ones lost, and took tangible action to make a difference.”

The following teams and individuals were recognized for their fundraising season:

  • Top Fundraising Individual of the Relay season is Denise Rutherford with over $3,160 raised
  • Top Fundraising Team is Team Murphysboro raising over $15,000

The following participants are also recognized for reaching the All Star Level of fundraising by raising over $2,500 individually:

  • Linda Dietz
  • Gary McComb
  • Sheila Stewart
  • Leslie McComb-Mulholland
  • James Stewart
  • Wilma Westerfield
  • Paula Maloney
  • Denise Rutherford

The Grand Club participants recognized for raising over $1,000 individually include:

  • Cynthia Green
  • Gene Schwebel
  • Sharon Jones
  • Cindy Rieman
  • Sandra Ripley
  • Patti Duboe

Donations can still be made for the 2022 season until August 31 by visiting www.RelayForLife.org/murphysboroIL or by donating to any Relay For Life team or participant.

