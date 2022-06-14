Heartland Votes
Paducah man facing burglary charges

Justin Edwards was arrested for third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
Justin Edwards was arrested for third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of stealing from a McCracken County store.

Justin W. Edwards, 31, of Paducah, was arrested on charges of third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.

According to the Paducah Police Department, they responded to a break-in at Dollar General on Irvin Cobb Drive around 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 11.

Officers found a glass front door broken out.

They said surveillance video showed a man wearing black clothing breaking into the business by using old oil filters to break out the glass.

Some of the stolen items included clothing, cigarettes, beer and a flashlight.

Police say they determined the same man used an oil filter to damage the window of the Kroger gas station service desk across the highway from Dollar General. That damage was estimated at $1,000.

While processing the burglary scene, other officers found a man dressed in black clothing several blocks away on Wayne Sullivan Drive.

Officers said they found items stolen from Dollar General in his possession.

The man, identified as Edwards, was interviewed by detectives and arrested on charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail and released from jail less than 24 hours later

