Mt. Vernon police investigating incidents involving Orbeez guns

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating incidents involving Orbeez guns.

According to Mt. Vernon police, they have handled several incidents involving teenagers shooting the Orbeez guns at other people, sometimes hitting them.

They said Orbeez guns could be seized as evidence.

While the guns may be legally bought in stores, police say they should be used in compliance with the laws “as strict enforcement measures will be taken if they are used illegally.”

Posted by Mount Vernon Police Department on Tuesday, June 14, 2022

