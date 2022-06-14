Missouri to dedicate Bicentennial Mural painted by citizens

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Bicentennial Mural will be dedicated June 23.

The mural was painted by 16,116 citizens across the state.

According to a release from the State Historical Society of Missouri, the mural will be dedicated at 2:30 p.m. at the Harry S. Truman State Office Building, 301 High St. in Jefferson City.

According to the release, Cape Girardeau artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey traveled across parts of the state for several years with canvas and supplies to create a 15-panel mural measuring 12 feet tall and 30 feet wide.

It features 19 state symbols to commemorate Missouri’s 200 years of statehood.

Members of the public each painted within a small triangle of the mural.

They said the oldest painter was 102 years old and the youngest painter, with help from a family member, was 12 days old.

Mural painters came from 358 Missouri towns, 30 states, and Washington, D.C., as well as 17 countries since the painting began in 2019.

Completed in 2021, the artists donated the mural as a gift to the people of Missouri.

The mural was recently installed inside Harry’s Place Cafeteria on the 4th floor of the Truman State Office Building.

The public can see it during regular visitor hours, Monday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

