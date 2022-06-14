Heartland Votes
The heat continues through the end of the week.

By Grant Dade
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. The heat continues through the rest of the work week. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and very warm temperatures. Readings will fall through the 80s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 70s.

Wednesday will be sunny and hot across the Heartland. An excessive heat warning will continue for most of the area. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100 with the heat index approaching 105 degrees.

For the rest of the work week temperatures will likely remain in the upper 90s for afternoon highs. There is a slight chance for a few storms late Friday as a weak cold front moves through. This front will bring slightly cooler weather for the weekend however, temperatures will remain ell above average.

