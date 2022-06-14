Heartland hospital in need of hospice volunteers

Heartland Votes
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital says they are in need of volunteers to work with hospice patients in the Heartland.

Volunteers are needed to bring comfort to hospice patients in their home and at assisted nursing facilities and to their families.

In addition with interacting with patients and their families, volunteers could be asked to complete small tasks around the house and assisting with errands, playing music, reading to patients and writing letters.

Mercy Health says volunteers are vital to the community they serve when it comes to hospice and end-of-life care.

A volunteer coordinator with Mercy Health will help in connecting volunteers with the location of where they would like to help, what type of setting, such as in the home, at a facility or duties without patient interaction, and how many hours or days each week they would like to serve.

Mercy Health says they will provide training and no prior medical knowledge is required. They serve patients in 13 Kentucky counties and three in Illinois.

For more information on how to volunteer for the hospice program, contact Volunteer Coordinator Susan Morse at 270-415-3640.

