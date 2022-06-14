Heartland Votes
Gov. Pritzker signs law restricting use of latex gloves in health care, food service settings

According to a release from the governor's office, anyone who frequently uses latex gloves is...
According to a release from the governor's office, anyone who frequently uses latex gloves is at a higher risk of developing an allergy over time.(Pexels/stock image)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 209 into law on Tuesday, which restricts the use of latex gloves in food preparation and medical services.

According to a release from the governor’s office, latex allergies can range from skin irritation to severe anaphylaxis.

“We want to make sure that our spaces are accessible to all Illinoisans—including those with latex allergies,” said Governor Pritzker. “With this legislation, we are preventing avoidable allergic reactions and subsequent hospitalizations. I am proud to sign this bill into law to help create a more accessible, considerate, and healthy Illinois.”

The law takes effect for food service establishments and EMS personnel on January 1, 2023 and on January 4, 2024 for health care facility personnel.

According to the release, patients with latex allergies are negatively impacted by the prevalence of latex gloves in health care settings, but providers also suffer.

They said anyone who frequently uses latex gloves is at a higher risk of developing an allergy over time.

HB209 specifies that all emergency medical service providers must use other gloves, as well as any health care worker providing care to a patient who is unconscious or otherwise unable to communicate an medical history.

The legislation includes provisions for food service unable to source nonlatex gloves. If other gloves can’t be obtained, latex gloves can be used providing prominent signage warns customers of the change.

The same exception applies for medical providers, with specific instructions to prioritize available non-latex gloves for use on patients with latex allergies or patients unable to give medical history.

