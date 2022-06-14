Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear names members of Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee

Medical Marijuana.
Medical Marijuana.(Dakota News Now)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee on Monday.

Governor Beshear says this committee will help advise him on providing access to medical cannabis for Kentuckians suffering from chronic pain and other medical conditions.

Through an executive order, the Governor named 17 initial members, who have relevant experience in health care, treatment of opioid use disorder and other diseases of addiction, law enforcement, criminal justice and advocacy for medical cannabis.

Two of the members are from our Western Kentucky area.

Julie Wallace of Morganfield, who is a Union County attorney, and Kristin Wilcox of Beaver Dam, a co-founder of Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis, were named to the committee.

The committee will soon travel the state and listen to Kentuckians’ views on medical cannabis and provide that feedback to the governor.

According to state leaders, the group will come together for the first time in the near future to schedule town hall meetings that will be held throughout the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a woman was found lying on the ground...
Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
Several people were injured in a chain-reaction crash in Dunklin County Friday night, June 10.
5-injured in multi-vehicle crash
Garret Garland(left) and Mitchell Wagner were charged with criminal conspiracy to riot near an...
Missouri man, Illinois man among those charged with criminal conspiracy near Idaho Pride Parade
The workers harvested watermelons and cotton in Kennett. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.

Latest News

Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital in Paducah is in need of hospice volunteers.
Heartland hospital in need of hospice volunteers
SEMO Electric representatives provide tips you can utilize to help keep your summer energy...
Tips on how to stay cool and avoid electric bill shock this summer
The workers harvested watermelons and cotton in Kennett. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.
Staying safe while working in the heat
Staying safe while working in the heat
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.