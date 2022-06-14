Heartland Votes
Franklin County EMA Director urging people to take caution in this excessive heat wave.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - It looks like extreme heat will stick with us in the Heartland for the next week.

One Emergency Management Agency Director is wanting people to avoid any heat-related issues and stay as cool as possible.

“In typical fashion for southern Illinois, we see our temperatures flux and we’re definitely in a heat wave right now,” said Ryan Buckingham, EMA Director of Franklin County.

Buckingham is wanting those who venture outside or work outside to know their limit and stay safe and cool.

“Making sure that you know your limitations is one great step. When you’re outdoors performing activities or if you have a medical condition that sometimes effects you. Those are things you need to be aware of and take immediate action if heat starts to effect you,” said Buckingham.

Buckingham also mentions to make sure you stay hydrated, eat properly and take breaks from the heat.

And some places are opening their doors for those to cool off.

“Several of our municipalities offer cooling centers, there’s also other cooling centers throughout the region. So folks that do not have a place to make sure they can remain cool need to take advantage of those locations and cool down from the heat,” said Buckingham.

Cooling centers can be found throughout Franklin County:

But Buckingham also says to never forget about pets or young kids in the car with this heat.

“So that’s something to take into consideration especially with pets and small children. Never leave a pet or small child unattended in a vehicle in this type of heat,” said Buckingham.

