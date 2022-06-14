Heartland Votes
First Alert Tuesday Outlook

Heat Wave continues......a bit of relief by the weekend?
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the...
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day before rain and cooler air moves into the Heartland. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Our heat wave pattern will continue for a few more days as a ridge of high pressure aloft remains stuck over the middle of the country.  In fact today could end up as the hottest day of the week,  with full sunshine and official highs near or above 100°.  Dew points may drop a bit during the afternoon but heat index numbers will still likely peak around 110 or so, and heat warnings remain in effect.   A minor drop in humidity is expected tomorrow into Thursday but it will remain extremely hot.

Forecast models continue to advertise that the upper ridge will west over the plains by the weekend, giving our region some minor relief from the heat and high dew points.   A weak cold front may touch off a few thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday but rain is not expected to be widespread.  Light northwest winds should begin to bring temps and dew points down a little on Friday, and a bit more over the weekend…though it will remain sunny and hot with highs near 90 on Saturday and Sunday.

The heat wave continues