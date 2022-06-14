Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Dangerous heat continues

Heat indices will again be between 105 and 115 degrees today.
Heat indices will again be between 105 and 115 degrees today.(WAFB)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - An extreme heat wave continues in the Heartland.

Heat indices will be between 105 and 115 degrees.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect across the Heartland through Wednesday.

There is little relief from the heat starting off this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s, but heat index values can be in the low 90s.

Sunny skies take over today with very hot afternoon highs in the 90s to low 100s. Again, it will feel much hotter because of high dew points.

This evening and overnight will also remain very warm with temps in the upper 70s under mainly clear skies.

The heat looks to continue through the end of the week.

Rain chances are staying very low at this point.

A weak front will move through late Thursday into Friday, which could bring a few isolated showers or storms.

This could give us some relief toward the weekend, with highs ‘cooling’ into the lower to middle 90s.

These brief, slightly cooler temps won’t last long.

Highs in the upper 90s to low 100s will likely return quickly next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a woman was found lying on the ground...
Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
Several people were injured in a chain-reaction crash in Dunklin County Friday night, June 10.
5-injured in multi-vehicle crash
Garret Garland(left) and Mitchell Wagner were charged with criminal conspiracy to riot near an...
Missouri man, Illinois man among those charged with criminal conspiracy near Idaho Pride Parade
The workers harvested watermelons and cotton in Kennett. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.

Latest News

A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
Be Careful In The Heat!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
The heat wave continues
Most of the Heartland is under an excessive heat warning through Wednesday night. Heat index...
First Alert: Excessive heat warning in effect for much of the Heartland
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories posted through Wednesday