First Alert: Dangerous heat continues

(KFVS) - An extreme heat wave continues in the Heartland.

Heat indices will be between 105 and 115 degrees.

Excessive heat warnings are in effect across the Heartland through Wednesday.

There is little relief from the heat starting off this morning.

Wake-up temperatures are in the upper 70s to low 80s, but heat index values can be in the low 90s.

Sunny skies take over today with very hot afternoon highs in the 90s to low 100s. Again, it will feel much hotter because of high dew points.

This evening and overnight will also remain very warm with temps in the upper 70s under mainly clear skies.

The heat looks to continue through the end of the week.

Rain chances are staying very low at this point.

A weak front will move through late Thursday into Friday, which could bring a few isolated showers or storms.

This could give us some relief toward the weekend, with highs ‘cooling’ into the lower to middle 90s.

These brief, slightly cooler temps won’t last long.

Highs in the upper 90s to low 100s will likely return quickly next week.

