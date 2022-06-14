Dexter man charged with arson

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter man was charged in connection with multiple arson investigations.

Bradley Mitchell, 30, of Dexter, was charged with two counts of first-degree arson.

According to a release from Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, Mitchell allegedly started a fire on June 11 in a five-unit apartment building on Truitt Street.

Court documents state fire investigators determined the fire originated in an apartment that wasn’t occupied because the electricity was recently turned off. They say they found burn patterns on the living floor consistent with a flammable liquid used to start the fire.

According to the tenant, he had not been at the apartment because there wasn’t electricity, but he had allowed a friend, Mitchell, to stay there. The tenant said he had recently told Mitchell had to leave the property.

Four of the apartments had tenants who were home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Mitchell also allegedly started a fire on June 13 in a home on South Sassafras.

According to court documents, fire investigators found it originated on the east side of the home just above a wood frame porch. They said burn patterns were consistent with an ignitable liquid being used to start the fire.

The owner and another person were home at the time of the fire.

A witness reported seeing a man wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and his hat turned backward running from the scene at the time of the fire.

According to court documents, investigators were reviewing doorbell camera video from a neighboring house and saw the man described by the witness. They said the subject appeared to be Mitchell.

When Mitchell was brought in for questioning, investigators say he was wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and a ball cap.

A warrant was issued for Mitchell with no bond allowed.

He is currently in custody.

