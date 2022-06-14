Heartland Votes
City of Jackson electric customers asked to conserve energy

City of Jackson electric customers are being asked to conserve energy during this week's...
City of Jackson electric customers are being asked to conserve energy during this week’s extreme heat wave.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City of Jackson electric customers are being asked to conserve energy during this week’s extreme heat wave.

Residents and businesses are asked to reduce how much electric they use on Monday, June 13 through Wednesday, June 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city says steps taken to decrease usage during peak times could help keep the supply and demand stable.

Some suggestions they offer to residential customers are: reducing air conditioning demand, blocking sunshine through windows and not using heat-producing appliances, such as ovens and clothes dryers, during peak usage hours.

The city says taking these steps not only will reduce the stress on the electric grid, but could help control energy costs.

They suggest using other energy saving tips compiled by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance, which can be found by clicking here.

PEAK ALERT NOTIFICATION The City of Jackson is asking that residents and business owners take steps to reduce electric...

Posted by Jackson MO-City Government on Monday, June 13, 2022

Representatives with SEMO Electric offer more suggestions in keeping electric costs in check:

  • Bump the AC thermostat up from 72 to 74
  • Utilize ceiling fans more
  • Consider using a grill to cook meal or serve meals that do not require cooking
  • Use appliances after the sun goes down and at different times throughout the night

