City of Jackson electric customers asked to conserve energy

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - City of Jackson electric customers are being asked to conserve energy during this week’s extreme heat wave.

Residents and businesses are asked to reduce how much electric they use on Monday, June 13 through Wednesday, June 15 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The city says steps taken to decrease usage during peak times could help keep the supply and demand stable.

Some suggestions they offer to residential customers are: reducing air conditioning demand, blocking sunshine through windows and not using heat-producing appliances, such as ovens and clothes dryers, during peak usage hours.

The city says taking these steps not only will reduce the stress on the electric grid, but could help control energy costs.

They suggest using other energy saving tips compiled by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance, which can be found by clicking here.

Representatives with SEMO Electric offer more suggestions in keeping electric costs in check:

Bump the AC thermostat up from 72 to 74

Utilize ceiling fans more

Consider using a grill to cook meal or serve meals that do not require cooking

Use appliances after the sun goes down and at different times throughout the night

