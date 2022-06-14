Heartland Votes
Christ Hospital begins using new robot to fill thousands of prescriptions daily

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The XR2 Robot at Christ Hospital is helping lessen medication errors in an efficient and safe manner.

The robot replaces an old automated system that was 25-years-old.

The older model robot filled 20% of meds and the XR2 will outwork the old model by filling 95% of medications.

That’s 6,000 doses a day.

“Technology has changed a lot in the last 25 years,” explains Christ Hospital Network Director of Pharmacy Services Justin Gamble. “This is really the next in pharmacy automation. Everything is 100% barcoded, it takes all of the manual labor out of picking medications and takes human error out of it.”

According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, 10% of hospital patients will experience a medication error.

The robot can take the human error out of filling prescriptions and eliminate a huge cost associated with these issues.

“This makes sure that Christ Hospital has the latest technology to ensure that our patients are getting the safest care possible,” Gamble continues, “And that our pharmacy is operating efficiently. And that’s especially important in today’s labor shortage.”

For the first 45 days of operation, 100% of prescriptions must be verified by an employee. After that, 5% will need to be checked for errors. This upgrade has been a long time coming.

So far, it seems it was worth the wait.

“This has been about a five-year project for me getting this in here,” says Gamble, “We had to do a full remodel of the pharmacy in order to get it in here. So I’ve been working a long time on this. So last Wednesday was an exciting day for all of us.”

In the two weeks since the robot was put to work, there has been no error detected.

