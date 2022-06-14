Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Caterpillar moving global headquarters to Irving, Texas

Caterpillar in Peoria
Caterpillar in Peoria(25 News Now / Heart of Illinois ABC)
By 25 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEERFIELD (25 News Now) - Global construction and mining company Caterpillar is moving global headquarters once again - this time saying goodbye to Illinois.

The formerly Peoria-based company has announced that the company’s existing offices in Irving, Texas will become its new global headquarters from the current location of Deerfield, Illinois.

“We believe it’s in the best strategic interest of the company to make this move, which supports Caterpillar’s strategy for profitable growth as we help our customers build a better, more sustainable world,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby.

Caterpillar has had a presence in Texas since the 1960s across several areas of the company.

Illinois remains the largest concentration of Caterpillar employees anywhere in the world.

The company will begin transitioning its headquarters to Irving in 2022.

The City of Peoria released a statement in reaction to the move:

“Caterpillar continues to have a significant presence in Peoria as an employer and as a civic and philanthropic leader. We wish them well with this move and will continue to support their employees and team members here in Peoria.”

City of Peoria

Governor JB Pritzker also released a statement after news of the move was released:

Illinois is on the rise: we’ve built more small businesses than our big state counterparts like California, Texas, New York and Florida; we continue to be a leader in attracting large and midsize corporate relocations; our GDP growth is outpacing its pre-pandemic rate and we’re at our highest population in state history. It’s disappointing to see Caterpillar move their 240 headquarters employees out of Deerfield over the next several years when so many companies are coming in. We will continue to support the 17,400 Illinoisans who work for the company in East Peoria, Mapleton, Mossville, Pontiac and Decatur – which remains Caterpillar’s largest manufacturing plant in North America after the company’s recent expansion. My administration will continue to drive job growth throughout the state, making clear to the world why Illinois is the best state in the nation to live, work, play and do business.

IL Governor JB Pritzker

Copyright 2022 WEEK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The boy’s family discovered him after about 5-10 minutes and began performing CPR.
Child dies playing hide-and-seek with family, deputies say
Bradley Mitchell, 30, of Dexter, was charged with two counts of first-degree arson.
Dexter man charged with arson
The workers harvested watermelons and cotton in Kennett. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools are looking to fill more than 20 teacher assistant positions, a...
Cape Schools among many looking to fill multiple positions
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp

Latest News

Cape Girardeau firefighters quickly battled a fire in the bedroom of an apartment around 1 a.m....
Crews respond to overnight apartment fire
Crews battle fire at apartment in Cape Girardeau
Crews battle fire at apartment in Cape Girardeau
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
Authorities capture final Barry County Jail escapee in Texas
Franklin County EMA Director urging people to take caution in this excessive heat wave.
Franklin County EMA Director urging people to take caution in this excessive heat wave
Before you go for your walk with your dog in the heat, you may want to take some precautions.
Keeping pets safe in the heat