Heartland Votes
Advertisement

CAPTURED: Deputies arrest second of three escapees from the Barry County Jail

Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should...
Deputies say Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford and Chrstopher Allen Blevins should be considered armed and dangerous.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies have arrested a second escapee from the Barry County Jail.

Matthew Allen Crawford
Matthew Allen Crawford(KY3)

Deputies captured Matthew Allen Crawford in Springfield around 5:00 p.m. on Monday. Deputies found Crawford hiding in a shed in the 1000 block of West Elm Arcade Street. The neighborhood is near West Mount Vernon and South Broadway. Investigators say Crawford did not have a weapon on him and did not have any connection to the property owners.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says Lance Justin Stephens remains the only escapee on the run. Police in Mills, Wyoming, captured Christopher Blevins on June 7. Mills is located near Casper. Investigators say they noticed Blevins and a passenger get into a stolen truck. A pursuit shortly followed. Blevins finally pulled off the road where officers arrested him.

Matthew Allen Crawford/Greene County Jail
Matthew Allen Crawford/Greene County Jail(ky3)

Investigators say the three men cut a hole in the ceiling and entered a water heater storage area on June 2. They broke an exit door. Investigators say the men stole a truck and abandoned it near Salina, Kan. Sheriff Boyd believes the three went their separate ways.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search. If you know anything about where Stephens is, call 911 or the Barry County dispatch at 417-847-4911.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a woman was found lying on the ground...
Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville
The Jeep stops for a while to let tourists take a look
‘My first encounter with morons!’ | Smokies visitor captures video of bear encounter
Several people were injured in a chain-reaction crash in Dunklin County Friday night, June 10.
5-injured in multi-vehicle crash
Garret Garland(left) and Mitchell Wagner were charged with criminal conspiracy to riot near an...
Missouri man, Illinois man among those charged with criminal conspiracy near Idaho Pride Parade
The workers harvested watermelons and cotton in Kennett. (Source: stock image/Pexels)
Company, owners admit bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to southeast Mo.

Latest News

High gas prices are forcing some drivers to limit how much gas they put in their ride.
AAA officials warm dangers of leaving gas tank on empty
Report: Ky. overdose deaths increased 14.5% in 2021 from previous year
Missouri passed a law last June that prohibits state and local police officers from enforcing...
Proposed bipartisan gun safety measures could test Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act
Proposed bipartisan gun safety measures could test Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act