CAPTURED: Deputies arrest second of three escapees from the Barry County Jail

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies have arrested a second escapee from the Barry County Jail.

Matthew Allen Crawford (KY3)

Deputies captured Matthew Allen Crawford in Springfield around 5:00 p.m. on Monday. Deputies found Crawford hiding in a shed in the 1000 block of West Elm Arcade Street. The neighborhood is near West Mount Vernon and South Broadway. Investigators say Crawford did not have a weapon on him and did not have any connection to the property owners.

Barry County Sheriff Danny Boyd says Lance Justin Stephens remains the only escapee on the run. Police in Mills, Wyoming, captured Christopher Blevins on June 7. Mills is located near Casper. Investigators say they noticed Blevins and a passenger get into a stolen truck. A pursuit shortly followed. Blevins finally pulled off the road where officers arrested him.

Investigators say the three men cut a hole in the ceiling and entered a water heater storage area on June 2. They broke an exit door. Investigators say the men stole a truck and abandoned it near Salina, Kan. Sheriff Boyd believes the three went their separate ways.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search. If you know anything about where Stephens is, call 911 or the Barry County dispatch at 417-847-4911.

