Cape Girardeau Public Library to turn 100 years old on Wednesday

The Cape Girardeau Public Library opened it's doors on June 15, 1922.
(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Staff at the Cape Girardeau Public Library are gearing up for what will be a celebration of a lifetime.

The library is turning 100 years old on Wednesday and they have a full event scheduled to commemorate the occasion.

“We actually opened on June 15, 1922,” Cape Girardeau Public Library Director Katie Earnhart said. “So, we thought why not celebrate on the actual day, June 15, 2022.”

Staff members are getting prepared by blowing up balloons and finalizing plans in place.

Earnhart said it’s great to be able to serve the community in the area for the last century.

“There’s not a lot of businesses or organizations that can say they’ve been around for a hundred years and I think it just goes to show the level of service that we provide, the resources that we provide, the community has a need for that. And that’s why we stood the test of time,” Earnhart said.

The ribbon cutting is planned for 4:30 p.m. while the program starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau Public Library in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, June 15.

