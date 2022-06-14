Heartland Votes
Be Careful In The Heat!

High temperatures likely to continue...
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.
A beautiful view of the St. Francis River.(Source: cNews/Gabriel)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Warm and humid start to Tuesday with morning temperatures ranging in the upper 70s to low 80s. Heat index values can still be in the low 90s. As the sun rises and we continue to warm into the upper 90s to low 100s for high temperatures today, it will be a concern with the added moisture during the late morning through the afternoon. Excessive heat warnings are issued across the Heartland through Wednesday with heat index or feel-like values 105 to 112F. It is extremely important to stay indoors if you have a respiratory issue, drink plenty of water, take breaks from the heat by going inside, and do not leave any living thing inside a vehicle. Sunny skies take over today with mainly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will remain warm this evening in the upper 70s.

Unfortunately, the unseasonably warm temperatures and high dew points will remain through the rest of this week. We will only ‘slightly’ see cooler temperatures by the weekend in the lower 90s. This won’t last for long as the upper 90s to low 100s are likely to return quickly next week.

Rain chances in the forecast are very low at this point in time. A weak front will move through late Thursday into Friday that could bring a few isolated showers/storms.

-Lisa

