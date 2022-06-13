Heartland Votes
U.S. Army celebrates 247th birthday

The U.S. Army will celebrate its 247th birthday on Tuesday, June 14. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Army)
The U.S. Army will celebrate its 247th birthday on Tuesday, June 14. (PRNewsfoto/U.S. Army)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(KFVS) - The U.S. Army will celebrate its 247th birthday on Tuesday, June 14.

According to the Army’s website, on this day in 1775, Congress “Resolved, That six companies of expert riflemen, be immediately raised in Pennsylvania, two in Maryland, and two in Virginia… [and] as soon as completed, shall march and join the army near Boston, to be there employed as light infantry, under the command of the chief Officer in that army.”

The next day Congress voted to appoint George Washington “to command all the Continental forces” and began laying the foundation for “the American army.”

Send us your photos of those who are serving or have served in the Army!

