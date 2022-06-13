TVA requests Gibson Electric customers voluntarily reduce electricity for 4 hours Monday
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - The TVA requested Gibson Electric Membership Corporation customers voluntarily reduce their electricity usage for a few hours on Monday, June 13.
They ask that members voluntarily reduce their electricity usage between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
You can cut off any unnecessary lights and delay any other use of electricity like washing/drying clothes or washing dishes.
Gibson Electric has customers in western Kentucky and western Tennessee.
