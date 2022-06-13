Heartland Votes
TVA requests Gibson Electric customers voluntarily reduce electricity for 4 hours Monday

Gibson Electric says TVA asked that its members voluntarily reduce electricity use between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, June 13.(Gibson Electric Membership Corporation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - The TVA requested Gibson Electric Membership Corporation customers voluntarily reduce their electricity usage for a few hours on Monday, June 13.

They ask that members voluntarily reduce their electricity usage between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

You can cut off any unnecessary lights and delay any other use of electricity like washing/drying clothes or washing dishes.

Gibson Electric has customers in western Kentucky and western Tennessee.

