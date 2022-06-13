TVA requests Gibson Electric customers voluntarily reduce electricity for 4 hours Monday

(KFVS) - The TVA requested Gibson Electric Membership Corporation customers voluntarily reduce their electricity usage for a few hours on Monday, June 13.

They ask that members voluntarily reduce their electricity usage between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

You can cut off any unnecessary lights and delay any other use of electricity like washing/drying clothes or washing dishes.

Gibson Electric has customers in western Kentucky and western Tennessee.

