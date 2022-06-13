Tips on how to stay cool and avoid electric bill shock this summer

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Every summer we see temperatures climb to be quite warm in the Heartland.

This year is no different as we are seeing temperatures reach into the upper 90′s and possibly topping out in the triple digits.

So, when the temperature climbs, so does the use of your air conditioning unit which could result in a higher than average bill.

We talked with representatives with SEMO Electric who said there are some tips that you can utilize to help keep your summer energy costs down.

“So along with excessive heat also comes the need to conserve energy and to try to avoid bill shock at all possible,” SEMO Electric Manger of Member Services and Key Accounts Dannett Cooper said. “And a few ways to do that is if you keep your AC unit on 72, if you bump it up to 74 and try to utilize those ceiling fans a little bit more, that’s going to help tremendously.”

Other ways Cooper suggested was to keep all curtains and blinds closed to avoid any extra heating of the home you are in.

“Also, if you can avoid using the oven, if you can use the outside grill to cook a meal or even have a no prep meal,” Cooper said. “Something that doesn’t require any cooking, that’s going to help as well.”

Cooper also added to plan to use your dishwasher, washing machine or other appliances after the sun goes down and use them at different times throughout the night.

The electric bill is not the only area they have advice on as they have provided tips to keep cool during this extreme heat we are experiencing as well.

“We want to make sure people stay cool,” SEMO Electric Manger of Administration and HR Angie Byford said. “We want them to use different tips. You can use a bed fan at night to keep yourself cool, a cooling pillow or a cooling blanket instead of bumping that thermostat down in your house.”

If you drive anywhere, it is suggested you use a windshield shade while the car is unattended parked out in the sun.

“You can use a cooling bandana or a chilling towel if you’re working outside,” Byford said. “Also, stay hydrated. Make sure you’re drinking lots of water, any kind of sports drink, stuff like that just to make sure you’re getting plenty of liquids in your body.”

Lastly, they offered a few safety tips as well besides staying hydrated. They offer suggestions to protect yourself by wearing light clothing, wearing sunscreen and sunglasses. They also mentioned to plan your schedule to do activities in the early morning or at night and to also keep an eye on the elderly and pets.

