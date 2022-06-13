Heartland Votes
Thousands beat the heat at Cape Splash this weekend in Cape Girardeau

People float down the lazy river at Cape Splash on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.
People float down the lazy river at Cape Splash on Sunday in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We are starting to see the full effects of summer as the Heartland is seeing temperatures in the 90′s on Sunday.

We saw people beating the heat by enjoying the nice cool water at Cape Splash over the weekend.

People we talked with say it’s important and refreshing being able to take advantage of the water to cool off from the blazing sun.

“It’s hot so we just came out here to beat the sun and come out here and swim a little bit as a family,” Hunter Umfleet said.

“These kids need somewhere to swim and to enjoy where they’re not so hot, to be cooled,” Randa Christian said.

Cassandra Townsend makes the trip from Germantown, TN, to Cape Splash when the temperature gets too warm. She said it’s important for these kids to stay cool while having fun at the same time.

“The kids are out of school so it’s something fun for them to do but this heat is pretty scouldering basically,” Townsend said. “As you can see the ground is extremely hot, like burning my feet a little bit but yeah, it’s very important to get out here.”

Folks also say they are beating the heat in other ways besides a dip in the pool.

“Stay hydrated, drink a lot of water, stay in the shade, and stay inside,” Umfleet said.

Cape Splash personnel there say they had about 3,000 people that attended the water park for Saturday and Sunday combined.

They make sure their staff is well equipped to stay cool while out in the park also as they use an umbrella to stay shaded and always have water on hand to drink to stay hydrated as well.

Temperatures won’t be any cooler for the next week as temperatures are expected to reach the upper 90′s and possibly triple digits.

