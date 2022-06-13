Suspect wanted after woman shot, killed in Caruthersville

Heartland Votes
According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a female was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.(None)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with the Caruthersville Police Department were called to the 400 block of East 13 Street in Caruthersville on Saturday night around 11:30.

According to Caruthersville Chief of Police Tony Jones, a female was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

She had been there with people who had gathered in the yard and had been there a few minutes before shots rang out.

The suspect is said to have shot from directly across the street and then fled on foot.

The victim, Wayneasha Carter, was taken to the hospital by ambulance where she was later pronounced dead.

No charges have been filed.

A person of interest has been identified.

Caruthersville Police have spoken to several witnesses.

An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow at 11 a.m.

The shooting is being investigated by Pemiscot Sheriff’s Office, Caruthersville Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol Drug and Crime Control.

