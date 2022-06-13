Heartland Votes
Shawnee Community College begins Juneteenth celebrations

The Juneteenth celebration on campus will be Monday, June 20 at 11:30 a.m. (Source: KFVS)
The Juneteenth celebration on campus will be Monday, June 20 at 11:30 a.m. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Shawnee Community College started its Juneteenth celebrations.

According to the college, the Cultural Awareness Team decorated the main campus in Ullin in preparation for Freedom Day on Sunday, June 19. They said a PowerPoint presentation is also running in the Commons area.

The celebration on campus will be Monday, June 20 at 11:30 a.m.

SIU Professor of African Studies, Dr. Joseph Smith, will host a lunchtime program via Zoom.

Faculty, staff and students can watch the presentation in the cafeteria. The public may watch online.

“We look forward to celebrating Juneteenth over the week here at Shawnee Community College. Our guest speaker, Dr. Smith, will wrap up the celebration with an informative look into the significance of Juneteenth. Our students, staff, and community will all benefit from it,” said ETS Academic Specialist James Walton.

Shawnee Community College will be closed on Friday, June 17, in observance of Juneteenth. However, the Cairo Extension Center will host the Cairo Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

