Police investigating shots fired call in Caruthersville

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a shots fired call near the East Haven apartments on Sunday, June 12.

Officers were called to the area in reference to a someone firing a handgun into the air.

When they arrived, witnesses reportedly told officers that a male fired one shot in the air after he had some sort of an argument with a female.

The male left the area before

No one was hurt.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.