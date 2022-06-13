Heartland Votes
Police investigating shots fired call in Caruthersville

Caruthersville Police are investigating a shots fired call near the East Haven apartments on Sunday, June 12.(Source: KFVS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a shots fired call near the East Haven apartments on Sunday, June 12.

Officers were called to the area in reference to a someone firing a handgun into the air.

When they arrived, witnesses reportedly told officers that a male fired one shot in the air after he had some sort of an argument with a female.

The male left the area before

No one was hurt.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

