Police investigating shots fired call in Caruthersville
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police are investigating a shots fired call near the East Haven apartments on Sunday, June 12.
Officers were called to the area in reference to a someone firing a handgun into the air.
When they arrived, witnesses reportedly told officers that a male fired one shot in the air after he had some sort of an argument with a female.
The male left the area before
No one was hurt.
Police said an investigation is ongoing.
